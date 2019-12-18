ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ATA stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 215,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,771. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of C$13.28 and a 12-month high of C$22.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.59.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$341.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.67, for a total value of C$983,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$491,835.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

