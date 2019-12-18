Auswide Bank (ASX:ABA) Trading 0.5% Higher

Auswide Bank Ltd (ASX:ABA)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$5.81 ($4.12) and last traded at A$5.81 ($4.12), 26,266 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.78 ($4.10).

The company has a market capitalization of $245.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$5.41.

Auswide Bank Company Profile (ASX:ABA)

Auswide Bank Ltd provides various personal and business banking products and services. The company accepts personal and business accounts, and term deposits; and grants home loans, car and personal loans, business loans, and overdrafts. The company also offers credit cards; self-managed superannuation fund accounts; and home and contents, landlord, car, caravan or trailer, boat, travel, trade and services, and farm insurance products, as well as insurance to protect professional office based business.

