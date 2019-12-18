Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Trading Up 5%

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.50 and last traded at $78.37, approximately 1,001,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 921,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATHM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.10 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.98.

The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.71.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.01 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the third quarter worth $171,343,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 35,007 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Autohome by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after buying an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

