Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.01

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.01 and last traded at $86.88, with a volume of 148916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. DNB Markets raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). Autoliv had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

