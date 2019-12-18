Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.01

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.01 and last traded at $86.88, with a volume of 148916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.00.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. DNB Markets raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.86.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.
About Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)
Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.
Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.