Avedro Inc (NASDAQ:AVDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Avedro Inc (NASDAQ:AVDR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avedro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Avedro stock remained flat at $$22.99 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Avedro has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $402.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80.

Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 million. Avedro had a negative net margin of 81.59% and a negative return on equity of 162.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avedro will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDR. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Avedro during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Avedro by 444.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Avedro by 56.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Avedro during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avedro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avedro Company Profile

Avedro, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical device company, develops and commercializes products to treat ophthalmic disorders and conditions, primarily associated with corneal weakness. The company's Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform comprises KXL and Mosaic systems, which deliver ultraviolet A or UVA light, and a suite of single-use riboflavin drug formulations.

