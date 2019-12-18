Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVRO. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nomura began coverage on Avrobio in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:AVRO traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,945. Avrobio has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $645.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avrobio will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Avrobio by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,448,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after acquiring an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 40.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 376,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avrobio by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 174,121 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avrobio by 15.1% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 136,147 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avrobio during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,707,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

