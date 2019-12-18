B2BX (B2B) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.97 Million

B2BX (CURRENCY:B2B) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One B2BX token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00006874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including B2BX, YoBit, Mercatox and Tidex. B2BX has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and $29,070.00 worth of B2BX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, B2BX has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.62 or 0.06310889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00027093 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001410 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002613 BTC.

About B2BX

B2BX (CRYPTO:B2B) is a token. Its launch date was September 4th, 2017. B2BX’s total supply is 19,822,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,629,794 tokens. B2BX’s official Twitter account is @b2broker_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for B2BX is www.b2bx.exchange . The Reddit community for B2BX is /r/B2BX

B2BX Token Trading

B2BX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Tidex, YoBit, B2BX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as B2BX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire B2BX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase B2BX using one of the exchanges listed above.

