Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Bank First National has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 100.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Bank First National alerts:

Shares of BFC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.94. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,544. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.89. Bank First National has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $76.90.

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter.

In other Bank First National news, Director Michael G. Ansay sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $313,317.75.

About Bank First National

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.