Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.36

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$7.36 ($5.22) and last traded at A$7.36 ($5.22), with a volume of 1802657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$7.41 ($5.26).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of A$9.06.

The business also recently announced a final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of Queensland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.66%.

In other Bank of Queensland news, insider Warwick Negus acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.50 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of A$37,500.00 ($26,595.74). Also, insider Patrick Allaway acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.94 ($5.63) per share, with a total value of A$396,750.00 ($281,382.98). Insiders have bought 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $638,875 over the last ninety days.

About Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ)

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers personal banking services, such as everyday banking services; savings and investments accounts, and term deposits; credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; car, home and contents, landlord, travel, life, and commercial insurance, as well as credit protection insurance; investment services comprising online share trading services; self-managed superannuation funds; and currency exchange, travel money, private banking, and account and card switching services.

