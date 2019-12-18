Beetle Coin Market Cap Reaches $841,285.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $841,285.00 and $28,386.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $10.39, $33.94 and $7.50.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00067581 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Beetle Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $33.94, $50.98, $20.33, $18.94, $7.50, $32.15, $51.55, $24.68, $10.39, $5.60 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

