Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Trading Down 11.6%

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s stock price fell 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38, 10,398,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 3,551% from the average session volume of 284,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Several research firms recently commented on BLPH. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

In other news, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 704,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $352,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 333,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $146,524.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 116,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

