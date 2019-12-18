BiblePay Trading 66.9% Higher This Week (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. One BiblePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and C-CEX. In the last week, BiblePay has traded up 66.9% against the dollar. BiblePay has a market cap of $400,915.00 and $5,482.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BiblePay

BiblePay (CRYPTO:BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 1,899,242,422 coins. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org.

BiblePay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiblePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

