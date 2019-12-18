Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $87.30 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $87.30 million and $10.53 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $4.98 or 0.00074654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, BitMarket, Korbit and Bleutrade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00422955 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00100935 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002138 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00001061 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Gate.io, Instant Bitex, Exrates, Bittrex, YoBit, Bithumb, Altcoin Trader, Coinone, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Korbit, Kucoin, Binance, SouthXchange, Bit-Z, DSX, BitBay, Huobi, Upbit, Bitfinex, Bitlish, CEX.IO, QuadrigaCX, BitFlip, Graviex, Zebpay, Sistemkoin, Exmo, Koineks, OKEx, Coinnest, Ovis, Crex24, Vebitcoin, Bitinka, BitMarket, Bitsane, Negocie Coins, TDAX, Bleutrade, Indodax and Braziliex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

