BitNewChain (BTN) Hits One Day Volume of $1,740.00

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, BitNewChain has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. One BitNewChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z and ZB.COM. BitNewChain has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $1,740.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitNewChain Profile

BitNewChain (CRYPTO:BTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitNewChain’s official website is www.btn.org

BitNewChain Coin Trading

BitNewChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitNewChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitNewChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

