bitUSD (BITUSD) Price Reaches $0.54

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. bitUSD has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $4,735.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, bitUSD has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One bitUSD token can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00008023 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00187661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.16 or 0.01215614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00026818 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00121033 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD launched on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,824,040 tokens. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD . The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org . bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

