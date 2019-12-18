Blacer Coin Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blacer Coin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00779600 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013104 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000334 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000199 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000614 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000191 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000551 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blacer Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blacer Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.