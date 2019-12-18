Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

BKCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

NASDAQ:BKCC remained flat at $$5.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 570,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,265. Blackrock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 47.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Keenan purchased 30,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $149,578.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 121,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,118.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $4,387,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 645,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 59,408 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 235,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 107,552 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment by 18.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. 29.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

