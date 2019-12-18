BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.66

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and traded as high as $16.94. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 6,075 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CII. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 374.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 154.8% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd during the third quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 45.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd during the second quarter worth $174,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Company Profile (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

