Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.36

Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.36 and traded as low as $14.87. Blackrock Muniassets Fund shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 1,458 shares.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.
About Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE:MUA)
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
