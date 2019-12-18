Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.36

Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.36 and traded as low as $14.87. Blackrock Muniassets Fund shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 1,458 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 403,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 146,020 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 7.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

