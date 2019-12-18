BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.52

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and traded as high as $15.66. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 124 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BBK)

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

