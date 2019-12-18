BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.18

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.18 and traded as high as $14.33. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 995 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 4,730.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 358,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 350,610 shares in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

