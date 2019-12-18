Boeing Co (BA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 2.055 per share by the aircraft producer on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Boeing has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Boeing has a dividend payout ratio of 838.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Boeing to earn $19.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.5%.

BA stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.81. The company had a trading volume of 428,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,189. Boeing has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 target price (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $372.87.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

