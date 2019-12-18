Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Stock Price Down 5.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)’s share price traded down 5.9% on Tuesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $15.00. The company traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.79, 1,246,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average session volume of 625,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

WIFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,496,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after acquiring an additional 127,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,900,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,126,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after buying an additional 578,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,977,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,538,000 after buying an additional 18,720 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,678,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after buying an additional 253,761 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $504.31 million, a P/E ratio of -393.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

