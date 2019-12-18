BOSWELL J G CO/SH (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $630.42

BOSWELL J G CO/SH (OTCMKTS:BWEL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $630.42 and traded as low as $605.00. BOSWELL J G CO/SH shares last traded at $609.00, with a volume of 757 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $629.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $640.10.

BOSWELL J G CO/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BWEL)

JG Boswell Company engages in the production of cotton, tomatoes, wheat, seed alfalfa, and safflower. The company was founded in 1921 and is based in Pasadena, California.

