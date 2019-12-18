Bounty0x Reaches Market Capitalization of $280,869.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Gate.io, Bit-Z and IDEX. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $280,869.00 and approximately $29,431.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00186694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.01190188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025712 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00119459 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x launched on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bit-Z, Gate.io, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

