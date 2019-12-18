Brian Distelburger Sells 10,000 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $139,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 3,797,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,131,529.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $140,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $162,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $173,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $164,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $164,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $161,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Brian Distelburger sold 5,897 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $99,836.21.

Shares of YEXT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.85. 997,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,649. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.29. Yext Inc has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on YEXT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Yext from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Yext by 23.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

