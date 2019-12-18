Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BFAM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.67.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $151.07. 333,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,439. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $105.15 and a 1-year high of $168.28. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.62.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $505,549.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,748 shares in the company, valued at $13,006,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $1,503,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 307,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,256,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,345,452. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

