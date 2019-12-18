Brokerages Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.55 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLB. ValuEngine raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NYSE DLB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.65. The company had a trading volume of 518,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average of $64.13. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $70.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $6,983,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,254 shares of company stock worth $12,838,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 436,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,194,000 after purchasing an additional 82,563 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,368,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

