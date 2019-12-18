Brokerages Anticipate Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.50. Maxar Technologies reported earnings of ($1.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.03). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 45.15%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.88) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Maxar Technologies stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.66. 2,094,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,535. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $767.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 838.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

