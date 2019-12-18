Brokerages Anticipate Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.98 Million

Analysts expect Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) to post $81.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rosehill Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $85.20 million. Rosehill Resources reported sales of $83.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Rosehill Resources will report full-year sales of $299.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.50 million to $302.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $353.33 million, with estimates ranging from $322.30 million to $379.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rosehill Resources.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. Rosehill Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million.

ROSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

In related news, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $28,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 56,525 shares of company stock valued at $67,760 in the last 90 days. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Rosehill Resources by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Rosehill Resources by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 143,132 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Rosehill Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rosehill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rosehill Resources by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 166,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROSE traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 73,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,307. Rosehill Resources has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 3.46.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

