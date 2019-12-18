Brokerages Expect Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $489.00 Million

Brokerages expect Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) to announce $489.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $483.00 million and the highest is $491.99 million. Rexnord reported sales of $485.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.39 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

RXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Rexnord stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 615,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,136. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.63. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other Rexnord news, Director Michael Troutman sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $149,335.56. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 71,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,355.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,351 shares of company stock worth $6,044,156. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the second quarter worth about $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the second quarter worth about $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 20.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 220.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

