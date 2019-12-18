Brokerages Expect Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) will post sales of $60.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trecora Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.78 million to $61.20 million. Trecora Resources reported sales of $74.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will report full-year sales of $258.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.02 million to $258.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $274.75 million, with estimates ranging from $270.70 million to $278.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trecora Resources.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Trecora Resources stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,775. The company has a market capitalization of $191.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.89 and a beta of 1.19. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 11,804 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 49.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

