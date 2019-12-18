Brokerages Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to Post $0.07 EPS

Analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.05. Veeco Instruments posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 143.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veeco Instruments.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 47.03%. The company had revenue of $108.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VECO. ValuEngine downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

In related news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $74,876.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,020.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 11.2% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 238,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,163. The stock has a market cap of $678.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.63 and a beta of 1.37. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $17.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.