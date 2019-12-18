Brokerages Set Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Price Target at $71.00

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPHI shares. ValuEngine lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Inphi from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inphi in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 target price on Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:IPHI traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.62. 649,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,923. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.20. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -129.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Inphi has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $77.67.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inphi will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, Director Chenming Hu sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $497,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $199,791.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,226.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,624 shares of company stock worth $3,860,880. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPHI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

