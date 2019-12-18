Brokerages Set Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target at $50.75

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,092,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,923. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,283,135.42. Also, VP Olga Hoff sold 2,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $100,772.70. Insiders have sold a total of 72,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,946 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

