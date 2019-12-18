Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,683.50 ($22.15).

Several equities research analysts have commented on BUR shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Burford Capital from GBX 1,240 ($16.31) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

LON BUR traded down GBX 20.50 ($0.27) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 711.50 ($9.36). The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,227. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 832.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,080.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.79. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 380.20 ($5.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,045 ($26.90).

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

