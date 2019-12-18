Cambium Global Timberland (LON:TREE) Trading Down 33.5%

Cambium Global Timberland Limited (LON:TREE)’s stock price traded down 33.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.20 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16), 5,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 5,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.80 ($0.25).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.74.

Cambium Global Timberland Company Profile (LON:TREE)

Cambium Global Timberland Limited (Cambium) is a closed-ended investment company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of forestry-based properties, which are managed on an environmentally and socially sustainable basis. The Company manages its assets for the production of timber, with exposure to environmental markets.

