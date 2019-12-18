Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.79

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CCORF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and traded as low as $3.50. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 4,525 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCORF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

