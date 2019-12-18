Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Downgraded by Citigroup

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Shares of CM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.78. 389,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.87. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

