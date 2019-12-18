Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Capstar Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of CSTR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.31. 41,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,744. The company has a market cap of $317.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.90. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $100,840. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $747,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

