Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carolina Financial Corporation is the holding company of CresCom Bank. It operates through three reportable segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and other. Its deposit products include checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and other time deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, residential lot loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. The company also offers mortgage banking services comprising correspondent lending and loan servicing; and cash management services. Carolina Financial Corporation is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

CARO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Carolina Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Carolina Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carolina Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

NASDAQ:CARO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.27. 100,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,642. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.32. Carolina Financial has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Carolina Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carolina Financial news, Director David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,895,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Morrow sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $218,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,287,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,178 shares of company stock valued at $919,649 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARO. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 1,627.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 151,388 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,330,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after buying an additional 129,967 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 511,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after buying an additional 27,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

