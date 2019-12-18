Castle (CSTL) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Castle has a market capitalization of $54,310.00 and $25.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Castle has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Castle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00066995 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00632426 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005715 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000193 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001376 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000064 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Castle

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,105,064 coins and its circulating supply is 15,720,022 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

