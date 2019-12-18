Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) COO Sells $386,512.24 in Stock

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.02. 23,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,445. Catalent Inc has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Catalent by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.