CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (TSE:CHH)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.15. CENTRIC HEALTH shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 43,970 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $44.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16.

CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$31.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.00 million. Analysts anticipate that CENTRIC HEALTH Corp will post -0.0206452 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centric Health Corporation provides healthcare services to patients and customers in Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmacy, and Surgical and Medical Centres. The Specialty Pharmacy segment provides traditional pharmacy services, such as compounding and dispensing medications, as well as clinical and specialty services for long term care and retirement communities.

