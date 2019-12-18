Cequence Energy (TSE:CQE) Trading 21.7% Higher

Cequence Energy Ltd (TSE:CQE) shares were up 21.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, approximately 112,710 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 30,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Get Cequence Energy alerts:

Cequence Energy (TSE:CQE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.02 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cequence Energy Ltd will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cequence Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration for and the development of oil and natural gas reserves in Canada. It primarily focuses on the development of its Simonette asset located in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Sabretooth Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Cequence Energy Ltd.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Cequence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cequence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.