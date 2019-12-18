Change (CAG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,242.00

Change (CURRENCY:CAG) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last week, Change has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Change has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $4,242.00 worth of Change was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Change token can now be bought for about $0.0660 or 0.00000994 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00189837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.81 or 0.01231853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00026605 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00119966 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Change’s launch date was October 14th, 2017. Change’s total supply is 79,184,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,673,646 tokens. The official message board for Change is medium.com/@changebank . The Reddit community for Change is /r/getchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Change’s official Twitter account is @changefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Change is getchange.com

Change can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Change directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Change should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Change using one of the exchanges listed above.

