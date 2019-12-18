China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) versus BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Critical Contrast

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) and BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares China Biologic Products and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products 31.22% 9.79% 8.99% BioCardia -2,191.28% -423.10% -227.05%

38.7% of China Biologic Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of China Biologic Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

China Biologic Products has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Biologic Products and BioCardia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products 1 1 0 0 1.50 BioCardia 0 0 3 0 3.00

China Biologic Products currently has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential downside of 35.88%. BioCardia has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 388.89%. Given BioCardia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioCardia is more favorable than China Biologic Products.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Biologic Products and BioCardia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products $466.88 million 9.86 $128.06 million $4.02 29.09 BioCardia $630,000.00 40.63 -$13.99 million N/A N/A

China Biologic Products has higher revenue and earnings than BioCardia.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia. The company also provides human immunoglobulin and IVIG for original and secondary immunoglobulin deficiency, and immunoglobulin G secondary deficiency; human hepatitis B immunoglobulin for the prevention of measles and contagious hepatitis; human rabies immunoglobulin primarily for passive immunity from bites or claws by rabies or other infected animals; and human tetanus immunoglobulin for the prevention and therapy of tetanus. In addition, it offers placenta polypeptide for the treatment of cell immunity deficiency diseases, viral infection, and leucopenia, as well as assists in postoperative healing; factor VIII for treating coagulopathies; human fibrinogen; and human prothrombin complex concentrate for treating congenital and acquired clotting factor II, VII, IX, X deficiency, as well as excessive anticoagulant, vitamin K deficiency, etc. Further, the company is developing Human fibrinogen for the treatment for lack of fibrinogen and increase human fibrinogen concentration; and artificial dura and spinal dura mater products for use in brain and spinal surgeries. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. The company was formerly known as China Biologic Products, Inc. and changed its name to China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. in July 2017. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system; and Morph vascular access product line, which provides catheter products. BioCardia, Inc. is based in San Carlos, California.

