Claymore (CLM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.00

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Claymore token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. Claymore has a market capitalization of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00187291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.47 or 0.01184005 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025898 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00120076 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Claymore Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken . Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken . The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, VinDAX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

