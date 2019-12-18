Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,668.50

Shares of Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,668.50 and traded as low as $2,483.00. Coca Cola HBC shares last traded at $2,529.00, with a volume of 653,501 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,026.43 ($39.81).

Get Coca Cola HBC alerts:

The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,454.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,668.50.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 158 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,451 ($32.24) per share, with a total value of £3,872.58 ($5,094.16).

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Read More: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.