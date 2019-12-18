Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,668.50

Shares of Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,668.50 and traded as low as $2,483.00. Coca Cola HBC shares last traded at $2,529.00, with a volume of 653,501 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently commented on CCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,026.43 ($39.81).
The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,454.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,668.50.
Coca Cola HBC Company Profile (LON:CCH)
Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.
