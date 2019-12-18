Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.29

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and traded as low as $25.79. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 10,518 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 63.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 87.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

